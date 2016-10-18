Brooks Stevens Gallery Of Indust
From Wax Cylinders to iPods
MIAD and Milwaukee Tool’s “User Experience: Products That Shape Our Lives” is a study in the world-changing power of design. The exhibition opens with a reception in the Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design Friday, Oct. 21, from 5... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Renoir's "The Bathers" & The Impressionists @ MAM
The “Big Day” had arrived. Where art and sport collide on the grandest scale in one of the most heralded art museums in the world. When the Green Bay Packers won the ultimate football competition, Super Bowl XLV (45), the wager betwe.. more
Oct 11, 2011 9:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
MIAD’s ‘Great American Kitchen’
Thekitchen—its purpose, its function, even its placement within thehouse—is The Warmest Room in the House: How the Kitchen Became the Heart of the Twentieth-Century A ,Eat/Drink more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview