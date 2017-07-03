RSS

Brother Ali

Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Music Feature

Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival anno.. more

Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more

Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Concert Reviews

In this era of Internet users typing vicious attacks behind the curtain of their laptops and anonymous avatars, it's hard to remember that people in the offline world aren't all cynical jerks. Take Rhymesayers' Brother Ali, for example... more

Oct 26, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Even if you can't muster much enthusiasm for Brother Ali, there's still a good reason to check out the Rhymesayers rapper's show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday: opener Fashawn. The 21-year-old Fresno rapper is coming off of a breakthrough.. more

Apr 27, 2010 5:50 PM On Music

Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

