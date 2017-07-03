Brother Ali
Aesop Rock Confronts Life after 40
Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Summerfest Announces More Than a Dozen More Headliners
Summerfest is still a few weeks away from announcing its side-stage schedules, but in the meantime the festival is continuing to reveal more headliners. In addition to the more than 70 acts the festival revealed last month, today the festival anno.. more
Apr 16, 2014 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brother Ali @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more
Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Brother Ali Lands on His Feet
In this era of Internet users typing vicious attacks behind the curtain of their laptops and anonymous avatars, it's hard to remember that people in the offline world aren't all cynical jerks. Take Rhymesayers' Brother Ali, for example... more
Oct 26, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature 1 Comments
Fresno Rapper Fashawn Opens For Brother Ali Saturday
Even if you can't muster much enthusiasm for Brother Ali, there's still a good reason to check out the Rhymesayers rapper's show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday: opener Fashawn. The 21-year-old Fresno rapper is coming off of a breakthrough.. more
Apr 27, 2010 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Quote of the Week
Quote of the Week“Tothose who cling to power through corruption and deceit and thesilencing of dissent, know that you are on the wrong side of history;but that we will extend a hand if you are w,Expresso more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Nov. 20 - Nov. 26
Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Send In The Comedies
The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater