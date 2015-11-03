Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast
Cabaret Milwaukee Performs at Our City’s Original Speakeasy
Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more
Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
When Tradition Becomes Pleasantly Less traditional: A Tale of Jack Frost At The Brumder
Holiday stories this time of year can feel like they draw from a very narrow range of themes. The new show debuting at the Brumder Mansion manages to freshen up old themes about the importance of selflessness and giving at the harshest time of the.. more
Dec 10, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Comforts of Home
A stay at a bed and breakfast can inspire romance, encourage new friendships and engender a feeling of comfort. Typically, a B&B is a private residence with 10 or more
Aug 7, 2013 12:47 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
The Deftones
A metal band with a reputation for incorporating unlikely influencesincluding '80s modern rock like The Smiths and Depeche Mode, and more recently arena-sized alt-rock à la the Smashing PumpkinThe Deftones rose to popularity in the sha more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee