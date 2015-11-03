RSS

Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast

theatrereiew_cabaretmke_b_(byjasonhillman).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jason Hillman

Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more

Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Theater

curtains_uponamidnightclear_pearphotography.jpg.jpe

Pear Photography

Holiday stories this time of year can feel like they draw from a very narrow range of themes. The new show debuting at the Brumder Mansion manages to freshen up old themes about the importance of selflessness and giving at the harshest time of the.. more

Dec 10, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

milwaukee-inn-9324.jpg.jpe

A stay at a bed and breakfast can inspire romance, encourage new friendships and engender a feeling of comfort. Typically, a B&B is a private residence with 10 or more

Aug 7, 2013 12:47 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11022.jpe

A metal band with a reputation for incorporating unlikely influencesincluding '80s modern rock like The Smiths and Depeche Mode, and more recently arena-sized alt-rock à la the Smashing PumpkinThe Deftones rose to popularity in the sha more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES