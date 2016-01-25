Bryce Lord
Small Town Southern Warmth at Sunset
The Sunset Playhouse’s ensemble for STEEL MAGNOLIAS has more than enough warmth to make the Furlan Auditorium feel like a cozy, little Louisiana beauty parlor. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:54 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance Theatreworks’ ‘Lettice and Loveage’
Renaissance Theatreworks presents Peter Shaffer’s comic tale, Lettice and Loveage, staring Laura Gordon and Carrie Hitchcock. more
Apr 14, 2015 9:25 AM Anne Siegel Theater
On Golden Pond In Elm Grove
ErnestThompson’s 1979 play On Golden Pond is better-known for the 1981film that was adapted from it. Granted, Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda putin really good performances in that film, but the story itself is a strikinglyresonant dramatic .. more
Jun 3, 2014 2:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset's Hilariously Screwball 'Lend Me a Tenor'
A madcap, screwball comedy with Broadway credentials arrives at the Sunset Playhouse in the guise of an opera gone haywire in Lend Me a Tenor. Ken Ludwig's comedy is highlighted by an energetic and engaging cast. The production runs through... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
'Lend Me a Tenor' Rises at Sunset
Set in the 1930s, Ken Ludwig's popular farce Lend Me a Tenor feels like it's been around since the '30s. In reality, though, the smash comedy debuted a little more than 25 years ago. Since then, it has become a staple of regional and commun more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers 2010: Back to the Playoffs!
A year ago the Milwaukee Brewers entered the baseball season fresh from their first playoff appearance in a generation. Optimists thought the Brewers’ potent offense, led by Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun, and the arrival of closer Trevor Ho... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines Around MKE
Waukesha Civic's Big Musical In The Suburbs
This week the Waukesha Civic Theatre opens its production of the classic 1960 hit Broadway musical Bye Bye Birdie. Inspired by Elvis Presley’s 1958 enlistment in the military, it’s the story of a rock ‘n’ roll crooner who is about to be inducted.. more
Mar 10, 2010 11:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stellar Spark VI
The Crystal Method has been making people dance since 1989. Both members were DJ-booth staples throughout the rave movement of the 1990s and mainstream successes after their collaboration with Filter, ",Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee