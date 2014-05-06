RSS

Bucks Vs. 76Ers

It's not the most likely setting for a feel-good story, but roughly 20 percent of Wisconsin's peregrine falcon population stems from an unlikely home: a We Energies power plant chimney. For years, the energy company's chimneys have hosted nesting .. more

May 6, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Pink fans are going to have to wait a few months to see the singer perform. The pop star's Sunday, Nov. 3 show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 9 due to doctor-prescribed vocal rest. The singer is .. more

Oct 25, 2013 3:44 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Bucks are on fire, having won a remarkable 15 of their last 17 games. Following Monday night’s 98-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Bucks tonight face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though it hasn’t always translated into victories, the Milwaukee Bucks’ offense has been on fire recently, averaging around 112 points per game and hitting nearly 50% of their shots over the last week or so. The team hopes their offensive b... more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

