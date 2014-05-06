Bucks Vs. 76Ers
Watch Baby Falcons Hatch and Grow Up in Real Time Via We Energies' Falcon Cam
It's not the most likely setting for a feel-good story, but roughly 20 percent of Wisconsin's peregrine falcon population stems from an unlikely home: a We Energies power plant chimney. For years, the energy company's chimneys have hosted nesting .. more
May 6, 2014 2:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Pink Postpones Her Milwaukee Concert Until January, Citing Doctor's Orders
Milwaukee Pink fans are going to have to wait a few months to see the singer perform. The pop star's Sunday, Nov. 3 show at the BMO Harris Bradley Center has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 9 due to doctor-prescribed vocal rest. The singer is .. more
Oct 25, 2013 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bucks vs. 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks are on fire, having won a remarkable 15 of their last 17 games. Following Monday night’s 98-95 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, the Bucks tonight face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. 76ers
Though it hasn’t always translated into victories, the Milwaukee Bucks’ offense has been on fire recently, averaging around 112 points per game and hitting nearly 50% of their shots over the last week or so. The team hopes their offensive b... more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee