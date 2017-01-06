Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Star Milwaukee Deserves
The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For a guy who didn’t even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on... more
Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Poet Jay Wright to Make Two Visits to Marquette University
Prominent African-Americanpoet Jay Wright will give a poetry reading at Marquette University on Tuesday,Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. as part of their forum series.Praised for its evocativelanguage, introspective tone and mythological imagery,.. more
Oct 14, 2016 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Associated Bank Kicks-Off Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony “Fan Zone
Associated Bank has extended their partnership with theWisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame by unveiling a “Fan Zone” ticket sweepstakes.The sweepstakes runs through April 20, 2016, giving allsports fans a chance to win tickets to the 201.. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Disney on Ice Returns to the Bradley Center
To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike,Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend toperform Dare to Dream. The performancecombines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella w.. more
Feb 4, 2016 5:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Remaking Downtown in the Bucks' Image
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're blitzing our way through a whole bunch of micro-topics, some fun, others depressing. We kick things off by discussing one of .. more
Jan 28, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jason Kidd to Make Appearance at Master Z’s
Photo Courtesy Keith Allison, Flickr CCMilwaukee Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd, who will be makinghis return to the Bucks’ sideline tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans,will be making an appearance at Master Z’sin Waukesh.. more
Jan 25, 2016 5:44 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Common Ground and the Death of the Anti-Streetcar Movement
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Common Ground, an activist group that has channeled its opposition to the new Bucks arena in some productive ways. Last week.. more
Sep 4, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
’Tis the season...
Professional football and ballet actually have a lot more in common than you might think. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Bucks Release 2015-2016 Schedule
On Wednesday, the NBA released the Milwaukee Bucks 2015-2016 schedule. For all intents and purposes, the 2015-2016 season promises the most excitement for Milwaukee Bucks fans in over a decade. If you have avoided the "Own the Future" marketing .. more
Aug 13, 2015 9:31 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments
A Wild Bango Spotted in His Natural Habitat
Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more
Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bucks Draft Preview
The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment. The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more
Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Suburbs Would Pay More for Abele’s Bucks Arena Plan
A lot of information came out in Monday’s meeting of theMilwaukee County board’s economic and community development committee. Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele failed toappear. Instead, his aides pitched the deal yet again to.. more
Jun 17, 2015 6:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Jones Uncovered and The Bucks Arena Revealed
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more
Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
New Bucks Arena Plans Announced
“It’s not just an arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin tolda crowd of reporters this morning while unveiling a $1 billion sports andentertainment complex in Downtown Milwaukee.He said the Bucks were in a “deep partnership” with the city.. more
Apr 8, 2015 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
Playing the Scene
Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more
Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Questions Remain about Scott Walker's Arena Plan
Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more
Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-31
This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Playing The Field: Sophia Minnaert
Sophia Minnaert is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ Brewers and Bucks coverage, a position that comes with a lot of exposure and very little appreciation. more
Dec 23, 2014 4:45 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Extortion by Any Other Name Is Still Extortion
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more
Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
A Prayer for Deer Hunting
Joel McNally compares deer hunting to a religion in Wisconsin. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments