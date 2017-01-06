RSS

Bucks

The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For a guy who didn’t even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on... more

Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Milwaukee Bucks

jaywright.jpg.jpe

Prominent African-Americanpoet Jay Wright will give a poetry reading at Marquette University on Tuesday,Oct. 25, at 3:30 p.m. as part of their forum series.Praised for its evocativelanguage, introspective tone and mythological imagery,.. more

Oct 14, 2016 8:50 PM Around MKE

wiathletichof.jpg.jpe

Associated Bank has extended their partnership with theWisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame by unveiling a “Fan Zone” ticket sweepstakes.The sweepstakes runs through April 20, 2016, giving allsports fans a chance to win tickets to the 201.. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:37 PM Around MKE

cindy and prince_d32.jpg.jpe

To the delight of children and lifelong Disney fans alike,Disney on Ice will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center this weekend toperform Dare to Dream. The performancecombines Disney classics Snow White and Cinderella w.. more

Feb 4, 2016 5:01 PM Around MKE

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're blitzing our way through a whole bunch of micro-topics, some fun, others depressing. We kick things off by discussing one of .. more

Jan 28, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

jkidd.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Keith Allison, Flickr CCMilwaukee Bucks Head Coach Jason Kidd, who will be makinghis return to the Bucks’ sideline tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans,will be making an appearance at Master Z’sin Waukesh.. more

Jan 25, 2016 5:44 PM Around MKE

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Common Ground, an activist group that has channeled its opposition to the new Bucks arena in some productive ways. Last week.. more

Sep 4, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

pointe-football-072-700x466.jpg.jpe

Professional football and ballet actually have a lot more in common than you might think. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:56 PM Hear Me Out

bango.jpg.jpe

V'Ron

On Wednesday, the NBA released the Milwaukee Bucks 2015-2016 schedule.  For all intents and purposes, the 2015-2016 season promises the most excitement for Milwaukee Bucks fans in over a decade.  If you have avoided the "Own the Future" marketing .. more

Aug 13, 2015 9:31 PM Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments

bango.jpg.jpe

Rob Hullum

Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more

Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

jabaridraft.jpg.jpe

Eric Engelbart

The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment.  The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more

Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks

abele (2).jpg.jpe

A lot of information came out in Monday’s meeting of theMilwaukee County board’s economic and community development committee. Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele failed toappear. Instead, his aides pitched the deal yet again to.. more

Jun 17, 2015 6:41 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

onmusic_arena.jpg.jpe

Artist rendering courtesy Milwaukee Bucks

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Jordan "DJ Madhatter" Lee, who is curating an Alverno Presents production this weekend. He's assembled a big band of lo.. more

Apr 9, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

bucksarena_dailydose.jpg.jpe

“It’s not just an arena,” Bucks President Peter Feigin tolda crowd of reporters this morning while unveiling a $1 billion sports andentertainment complex in Downtown Milwaukee.He said the Bucks were in a “deep partnership” with the city.. more

Apr 8, 2015 3:49 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

box.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Scene Board Game

Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more

Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more

Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

twim_localh_facebook.jpg.jpe

Local H / via Facebook

This week Jim Gaffigan and Local H return to town, and the Bucks give away a poorly timed bobblehead. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

playingthefield_minnaertparker_courtesyofsophiaminnaert.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Sophia Minnaert

Sophia Minnaert is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ Brewers and Bucks coverage, a position that comes with a lot of exposure and very little appreciation. more

Dec 23, 2014 4:45 PM More Sports

b99390195z.1_20141113213907_000_g0g8moj8.1-0.jpg.jpe

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Expresso 10 Comments

deer-hunting.jpg.jpe

Joel McNally compares deer hunting to a religion in Wisconsin. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:22 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

