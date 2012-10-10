Bullpen
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500...
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Holy Mitch Stetter Batman!
If the Brewers don't come out in this inning completely pumped afterthe performance just put on by Mitch Stetter, I may be about to give upon this team.And as I typed that, Bill Hall hit a home run.Bill Hall, who didn't start the game and just ..
Apr 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers have to find their bats
I was at Friday night's Brewers games and have notes scribbled all over my Brewers Gameday program and this is the first minute I have to put them up. Sorry for the not so timely coverage. Things have been more than hectic here at CuteSports centr..
Apr 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Smucker's Stars on Ice
The Scott Hamilton-produced Smucker's Stars on Ice tour brings some of the biggest
Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Faith Healer
These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel's most revered creatio
Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee