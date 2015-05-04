Burger
Competing for Milwaukee’s Best Burger
Georgie Porgie's (9555 S. Howell Ave.) is celebrating National Burger Monthin May with a competition to create the best burger.The restaurant will selectfive of their favorite entrées and put them to a panel of local celebrityjudges, includin.. more
May 4, 2015 2:15 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
WMSE's Milwaukee Music-Themed Benefit Burgers Will Delight You
Aug 2, 2013 2:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Riverwest Crowd Pleaser
Many people remember Albanese’s, located in a somewhat industrial area of Riverwest. It was a source for big plates of pasta and cheap beer. But Albanese’s has been vacant for a few years, a building waiting for someone more
Mar 3, 2013 11:24 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Greek Village on the East Side
During the building boom of the last decade, a pizzeria was tucked into the corner of a new condo in the heart of the old East Side. Now, the spot is home to Greek Village Gyros (1888 N. Humboldt Ave.), which serves an array... more
Sep 21, 2012 3:42 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Buck Bradley’s Already a Classic
Old World Third Street offers several attractions for the food lover. In addition to Usinger’s, the Spice House and the Wisconsin Cheese Mart, there also are many restaurants, with Mader’s being the oldest... more
Sep 21, 2012 3:39 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Fritz's Tasty, Affordable Serbian Fare
The exterior of Fritz's Pub looks like many corner bars in Milwaukee. And upon entering, it still fits the bill, with its dark, windowless interior, sheet-paneling walls and imitation brick. But Fritz's menu, which includes some Serbian ite... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Elsa's: Milwaukee's Classy Burger Joint
It's always fun to debate which restaurant serves the best burger in town. Some places that come to mind are Solly's, AJ Bombers and Sobelman's. Another contender, quite unlike the others, is Elsa's—or, more formally, Elsa's more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Stubby's Pub Improves Its Grub
It's always nice to see restaurants improve over time, as is the case with Stubby's Pub & Grub. The restaurant, which opened in 2010, is a pleasant place with a large bar and a deck that overlooks the Milwaukee River. Right from the start, ... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sobelman's Pub and Grill
Sobelman's may have been bested by another Milwaukee burger place on the Travel Channel's “Food Wars” contest, but that did nothing to diminish the local standing of this beloved burger hub in the Menomonee Valley. Sobelman's burgers... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Jazz in the Park w/ Bonerama
Formed by two trombonists in Harry Connick’s band, Bonerama is a rock band disguised as a jazz band. Though their brass-based line-up suggests jazz, their repetoire leans heavily on classic-rock standards from acts like Led Zeppelin more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Maze Gets Lost in the Depths of Folk
With a try-anythingmentality where electric guitars are often traded for ukuleles, The Ma Awakens ,Local Music more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Big Marc Burger
King Corn ,Dining Out more
Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview