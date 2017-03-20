Burgers
Crafty Cow Teams Up with Bumstead Provisions and Vanguard’s Chef for Popup
Bumstead Provisions will host a Crafty Cow popup on Friday,March 31 ahead of the burger restaurant’s move next door to 2675 S.Kinnickinnic Ave.The popup, which runs from 10 p.m. - midnight, will featurea small burger menu by Bumstead/C.. more
Mar 20, 2017
The Ten Most Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2016
2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more
Dec 28, 2016
Milwaukee's Top Burgers
Milwaukee is a meat and potatoes town, with burgers andfrench fries being perhaps the most popular variation on that theme. No matterwhat kind of burger you like—smashed, buttered, pub-style, grilled—there areall kinds to choose from. Here are .. more
Sep 16, 2016
Thick Burgers and Creamy Shakes at Cudahy Burger Joint
Located amongst the bars and factories lining Packard Avenue, Cudahy Burger Joint is the latest newcomer to the area. There’s nothing flashy about the appearance of the restaurant. You won’t fin,Dining Out more
Feb 10, 2016
6 Great Burgers (That aren't Sobelman's or A.J. Bombers)
From Vanguard to Oscar's to Kopp's, here are six of Milwaukee's best burgers. more
Nov 23, 2015
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurant Deals For Every Day of the Week
Going out to eat is great, you go somewhere and get servedfood of your choice with no preparation or clean up involved. The only downfallis that comes with a price. That price is usually high enough that many peoplelimit their restaurant trips .. more
Aug 20, 2015
A Third Life for Turner Hall Restaurant
With its new ties to Major Goolsby’s, the latest incarnation of the Turner Hall Restaurant focuses on pub staples. more
Feb 24, 2015
Catch a Game at Catch 22 Bar and Grill
Looking for a sociable place to grab a burger, get a few drinks and watch a baseball, football or basketball game with a group of friends? Catch 22 Bar & Grill (770 N. Milwaukee St.) is the place to be. This relaxed sports bar has 22 TVs, d... more
May 28, 2014
BB’s: Wisconsin Avenue’s New Restaurant
BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more
May 21, 2014
AJ Bombers is Coming to Miller Park
Hungry Brewers fans can find a whole lot of sausages in Miller Park—bratwurst, Italians, Polish, chorizo—as well as a variety of nachos, sandwiches and other snacks, but one thing that's been harder to find there is a good burger. That will change.. more
Jan 24, 2014
Jack’s American Pub
The owners of Jack’s American Pub (1323 E. Brady St.) have radically transformed the interior of this two-level club (once home to Crisp) at the beating heart of Brady Street. An inviting rectangular bar at the center of the room adds cozin... more
Sep 11, 2013
Benno’s Genuine Bar & Grill
Since opening its doors more than 30 years ago, Benno’s Genuine Bar & Grill has become something of a bar-time favorite among serious beer drinkers and hungry happy-hour regulars. Located in the heart of downtown West Allis, the bar known a... more
Sep 4, 2013
Tello’s Grille & Café
Downtown Port Washington offers brilliant views of Lake Michigan, a picturesque Main Street with mom-and-pop shops and a variety of eateries. Tello’s Grille & Café (200 W. Grand Ave.) is a family owned restaurant nestled in a gorgeous Queen... more
Aug 27, 2013
From Spring Rolls to Corned Beef
In Downtown Milwaukee, outdoor dining often means tables on the sidewalk precariously close to pedestrians and a curbstone’s distance from passing cars. Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar offers a pleasant alternative. Located on the more
Aug 7, 2013
Miller Time Pub and Grill Overhauls Its Menu, Throws a Burger-Themed Block Party Thursday
Miller Time Pub is re-branding itself. The bar, which has sat on 509 W. Wisconsin Avenue since 2001, will now be called the Miller Time Pub and Grill, and will feature an expanded menu that emphasizes craft burgers (17 of them) and beer pairings. .. more
May 14, 2013
Soul Food Sunday
The "OPEN" sign wasn't lit up yet. A woman in the crowd gathering in the little strip-mall parking lot was bold enough to broach the lobby, seeing if she could walk in before the 1 p.m. opening time listed in the window. more
Jan 10, 2013
Turner Hall Reopens
In 2010 the restaurant at Turner Hall closed its doors. Quite a shame as the Hall, constructed in 1882, has a lot of charm. The restaurant reopened a few weeks ago and a few improvements have been made. The wood floors more
Dec 20, 2012
Time Off for Good Eating
Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can... more
Oct 23, 2012
Sobelman's Marquette Location Already a Hit
Sobelman's website is not so modestly named milwaukeesbestburgers.com, though many would agree with the assertion. Burgers made with certified Angus beef rule at the original location, in a classic Schlitz tavern (1900 W. St. Paul Ave.). A ... more
Sep 29, 2011
Changed Perspectives
