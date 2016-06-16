RSS

Burning Sons

Photo credit: Maegan Krause

Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes. more

Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

Underground rock bands have touched upon issues of violence, illness and death for ages, to the point of draining these topics of any real emotional force. Superficial discussions of the realities of life (or, in the worst of genres, an ou... more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

To paraphrase the Exploited, punk's not dead—it's just taking a brief vacation in Milwaukee. The upcoming No Coast Mohawk Fest features more than enough first-generation-inspired punk to satisfy even the most die-hard of fans... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 3 Comments

<p><strong>Burning Sons</strong>\' 2001 debut 7-inch <em>Masquerade</em> came with a built-in hook for punk collectors: It was the <a href=\"/article-11768-milwaukeerss-burning-sons-revive-a-legendary-punk-label.html\">first release in 20 years</a.. more

Mar 29, 2012 3:25 PM On Music

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

