Dead Kennedys w/ The Crosses, Deathwish and Burning Sons @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
Zebras' Bleak State of the World
Underground rock bands have touched upon issues of violence, illness and death for ages, to the point of draining these topics of any real emotional force. Superficial discussions of the realities of life (or, in the worst of genres, an ou... more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
No Coast Mohawk Fest Readies Three Days of Punk
To paraphrase the Exploited, punk's not dead—it's just taking a brief vacation in Milwaukee. The upcoming No Coast Mohawk Fest features more than enough first-generation-inspired punk to satisfy even the most die-hard of fans... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 3 Comments
Local Music Wrap-Up: Burning Sons, Takeover Freestyle, adoptahighway, Immortal
<p><strong>Burning Sons</strong>\' 2001 debut 7-inch <em>Masquerade</em> came with a built-in hook for punk collectors: It was the <a href=\"/article-11768-milwaukeerss-burning-sons-revive-a-legendary-punk-label.html\">first release in 20 years</a.. more
Mar 29, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Nationals
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series against the Washington Nationals with another 7:05 p.m. game this evening at Miller Park,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments