RSS

What What In The Butt

hamlet a.d.d. dustin diamond special entertainment.jpg.jpe

Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more

Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage9741.jpe

Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Remember, folks, that when you're at an event with 30,000 people - there are cameras everywhere. This guy was sitting near me - he switched seats A LOT. He was loud, yelled all kinds of weird things and generally annoyed those of us in se.. more

Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1535.jpe

Chicago electronic artist Samwell will certainly spend part of his 9 p.m. set tonight at Civil War ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES