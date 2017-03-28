RSS

C. 1880

thomashauck.jpg.jpe

Thomas Hauck, owner and chef of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch, discusses his appreciation for The Roman Candle Pizza. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:52 PM Dining Out

domimossa.jpg.jpe

Kindred on KK, The Kinn, Fuel Café, Mimosa, Apostoli Evreniadis, Margarita City, On The Way Café, Jill Check, Buca di Beppo, Rosati’s Pizza Sports, Christie’s Pub and Grill, Thomas Hauck, c. 1880, Karl Ratzsch, The Roman Candle Pizza more

Mar 28, 2017 2:45 PM Dining Out

c1880headshot.jpg.jpe

In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas’ has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America’s chefs from 135 cities who have created their o,Dining Preview more

Sep 22, 2015 9:46 AM Dining Preview

135654094350db2c0f651b5.jpg.jpe

2012 has been a very active year for local restaurants. As the year began, Braise Restaurant was the new place to go. The emphasis is on locally sourced produce and meats, which deserves to be called the Trend of the Year. more

Dec 27, 2012 4:36 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19272.jpe

Restaurants that use local sources for fruits, vegetables and meat are now gaining momentum in this area. The latest establishment to follow this trend is a place in Walker's Point named C. 1880, which chef Thomas Hauck opened... more

Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES