C. 1880
Where They Eat: Thomas Hauck
Thomas Hauck, owner and chef of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch, discusses his appreciation for The Roman Candle Pizza. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Flavors From Around the World Pop Up Across the City
Kindred on KK, The Kinn, Fuel Café, Mimosa, Apostoli Evreniadis, Margarita City, On The Way Café, Jill Check, Buca di Beppo, Rosati’s Pizza Sports, Christie’s Pub and Grill, Thomas Hauck, c. 1880, Karl Ratzsch, The Roman Candle Pizza more
Mar 28, 2017 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski
Support Wisconsin in the Thomas' brand Hometown Breakfast Battle
In honor of its 135th anniversary, Thomas’ has launched the Hometown Breakfast Battle, a friendly breakfast competition featuring 135 of America’s chefs from 135 cities who have created their o,Dining Preview more
Sep 22, 2015 9:46 AM Amanda Sullivan
What’s New In Milwaukee Dining
2012 has been a very active year for local restaurants. As the year began, Braise Restaurant was the new place to go. The emphasis is on locally sourced produce and meats, which deserves to be called the Trend of the Year. more
Dec 27, 2012 4:36 PM Jeff Beutner
Refreshingly Simple, Delightfully Slow
Restaurants that use local sources for fruits, vegetables and meat are now gaining momentum in this area. The latest establishment to follow this trend is a place in Walker's Point named C. 1880, which chef Thomas Hauck opened... more
Jul 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner