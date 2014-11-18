RSS

C. Matthew Luther

One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more

Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Visual Arts

When we reminisce about the good ol’ days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it’s the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through. more

Sep 17, 2014 1:10 AM Visual Arts

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

