C. Matthew Luther
CultureJam MKE Presents "Easily Discarded"
One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more
Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Turning the Lens on Hazardous Waste
When we reminisce about the good ol’ days, we pine for the lax pace of life but overlook the lax environmental laws. While we would prefer to whitewash the past, it’s the job of the artist to let the smog stains show through. more
Sep 17, 2014 1:10 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee