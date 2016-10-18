RSS

Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari

Milwaukee Art Museum presents “Haunted Screens: German Cinema in the 1920s” Oct. 21-Jan. 22, 2017. Many special events and screenings will be featured, including a collaboration between Present Music and Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical The... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:05 PM A&E Feature

George A. Romero is notorious for resuscitating the zombie legend to pop culture, but departed from the undead with this 1993 horror. Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Dark Half is a Castle Rock version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde base... more

Nov 19, 2014 6:41 PM Home Movies

Anyone who ever had the pleasure of catching an American western on German television understands how discordant the dubbing of actors� voices can be. And anyone who attends subtitled foreign films in the U.S. recognizes that reading along can so.. more

Mar 10, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The HaggertyMuseum of Art opens a pair of noteworthy exhibitions over the next fewweeks. Hand Me My Travelin’ Shoes ,Art more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

