RSS

Caf&Eacute; Centraal

room.jpg.jpe

Everynow and then the shocking story becomes headline news: a woman is discoveredafter being held captive for years in some man’s basement or backroom whileneighbors passed by unaware. The reports inspired the fictional stor.. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:04 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage17732.jpe

Fish fries are a remarkably rigid local tradition. Reluctant to mess with a proven favorite, restaurants take few liberties with their Friday specials, so diners will find essentially the same meal regardless of where they go: fish, rye bre... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Café Centraal stocks about 90 beers, including 23 on tap, each of which it serves in the proper glass. The restaurant’s selection of Belgian beers, many of them from small breweries, is especially inspired, and to keep things fresh the bar ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

SOCIAL UPDATES