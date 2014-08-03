RSS

Caf&Eacute; Corazon

DavidKaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more nextFebruary with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runsFeb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Dayquite like George Orwell’.. more

Aug 3, 2014 9:29 AM Theater

The seminal stoner-rock band Queens of the Stone Age have avoided Milwaukee on their last few tours, but this time around they're making good. The group will play the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, May 7 as part of their tour behind last year's ... more

Feb 10, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Café Corazon is the newest addition to Riverwest dining. The restaurants in this neighborhood tend to be small, and Café Corazon is no exception. The Mexican eatery is located in a curious triangular-shaped building that once housed a taver... more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

