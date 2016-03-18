RSS

Cafã© Benelux

bloodymary.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski discusses nine of Milwaukee’s best Bloody Marys at Sobelman’s Pub and Grill, Engine Company 3, County Clare Inn & Pub, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, Café Centraal, Café Hollander, Café Barvaria, Café Benelux, Rustico, Oscar’s Pu... more

Mar 18, 2016 9:22 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

diningout.jpg.jpe

The Lowlands restaurant group continues to expand. Now, in addition to the Café Centraal, Café Benelux, two Café Hollanders and the Trocadero Gastrobar, the group has added another locale more

Apr 8, 2014 11:38 PM Dining Preview

blogimage15391.jpe

The Good Harvest Market, located at the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Avenue, never really got off the ground. It always seemed like a lonely store. But the atmosphere has changed now that the market has been replaced by Café Benelux, the... more

Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Parts of director Michael Mann’s Public Enemies, starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger, were filmed in Wisconsin. Aside from any incentives offered by the state, one reason was the ability to use an actual location of a shoot-out between Dilling.. more

Jul 25, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4047.jpe

Guest Business Blog:       ReedBiz ,Guest Blog more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES