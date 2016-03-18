Cafã© Benelux
Eight Great Places for Bloody Marys
Todd Lazarski discusses nine of Milwaukee’s best Bloody Marys at Sobelman’s Pub and Grill, Engine Company 3, County Clare Inn & Pub, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, Café Centraal, Café Hollander, Café Barvaria, Café Benelux, Rustico, Oscar’s Pu... more
Mar 18, 2016 9:22 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Tosa’s German Beer Hall
The Lowlands restaurant group continues to expand. Now, in addition to the Café Centraal, Café Benelux, two Café Hollanders and the Trocadero Gastrobar, the group has added another locale more
Apr 8, 2014 11:38 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Café Benelux: Milwaukee's Summer Hot Spot
The Good Harvest Market, located at the corner of Broadway and St. Paul Avenue, never really got off the ground. It always seemed like a lonely store. But the atmosphere has changed now that the market has been replaced by Café Benelux, the... more
Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Gangster Holidays in Wisconsin
Parts of director Michael Mann’s Public Enemies, starring Johnny Depp as John Dillinger, were filmed in Wisconsin. Aside from any incentives offered by the state, one reason was the ability to use an actual location of a shoot-out between Dilling.. more
Jul 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sound the Alarm! Bank Buying Ahead
Guest Business Blog: ReedBiz ,Guest Blog more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Bob Reed Around MKE