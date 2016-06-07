Cafã© Calatrava
Dining at Milwaukee Art Museum
Milwaukee Art Museum is stunning to look at with its outstretched wings and Lake Michigan as its backdrop. Inside hangs some of the world’s most beautiful artwork, but what you may not know is that it is also home to Café Calatrava and East... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:38 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink 1 Comments
From Boobies to Broadway, The Week is Stacked with Art!
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader who is uncomfortable about her partner’s desire to perform a topless burlesque routine, and plugs exciting arts events including an all-female version of Macbeth at Soulstice Theatre (Jan. 15-31), ... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
'You Gotta Have Art'
You gotta have art. But don’t take it from me. No less than one of the area’s most prolific art spaces, the Cedarburg Cultural Center (W62 N546 Washington Ave.), declares as much in the title of their fast-approaching juried exhibition and ... more
Feb 12, 2014 4:05 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts