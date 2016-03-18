RSS

Cafã© Hollander

bloodymary.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski discusses nine of Milwaukee’s best Bloody Marys at Sobelman’s Pub and Grill, Engine Company 3, County Clare Inn & Pub, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, Café Centraal, Café Hollander, Café Barvaria, Café Benelux, Rustico, Oscar’s Pu... more

Mar 18, 2016 9:22 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

diningout.jpg.jpe

The Lowlands restaurant group continues to expand. Now, in addition to the Café Centraal, Café Benelux, two Café Hollanders and the Trocadero Gastrobar, the group has added another locale more

Apr 8, 2014 11:38 PM Dining Preview

the supper club book.jpg.jpe

Four years ago New Belgium asked customers to submit short films, starring beer or not, and traveled around to cities with large hipster enclaves like Portland, Austin and Seattle. The host cities have expanded to 21 over the years, and on ... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:34 AM Dining Preview

I found myself sitting a few rows back from the front as the show started. Natasha Farrow had taken Ben from Insurgent Theatre to the front of the stage to introduce the setting of the play. Ben played along honorably as Natasha, in the role of Fa.. more

Apr 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3303.jpe

Using an ambitious play-within-a-play format, in the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s sea Well ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES