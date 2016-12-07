Cafã© At The Plaza
Breakfast at Café at the Plaza
Part Art Deco diner, part European-style café, Café at the Plaza (1007 N. Cass St.) is a charming spot tucked inside the Plaza Hotel. Recently, Chef Matt Miller returned to Milwaukee from New York and gave the menu a remake. more
Dec 7, 2016 10:23 AM David Luhrssen Short Order
Historic Café at the Plaza
Café at the Plaza (1007 N. Cass St. inside the Plaza Hotel) is a well-preserved architectural gem with a contemporary menu. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:17 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
Jon Oliva’s Pain
Singer Jon Oliva cut his teeth in the long-running progressive heavy metal band Savatage, but that popular band was in many ways just a test run for his grand, prog-rock Christmas touring sensation, Trans-S,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Tapped By Mustardseed: Carte Blanche's Midsummer
It was my last show before a weekend with the APT . . . a local production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream that Carte Blanche Studios. And., as usual, there wasn’t room in the print review to mention everything . . . here are a few impressions th.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater