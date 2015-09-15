Calexico
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 17-23
The Bay View Bash and Global Union keep Bay View busy, while Calexico, Beach House and Viet Cong keep indie-rock fans happy. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Beach House and Calexico Are Coming to Milwaukee
The Pabst Theater Organization announced a trio of indie-rock shows at its venues this morning, including a long-overdue Calexico performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom and the return of the dream-pop duo Beach House to the Pabst Theater.Beach .. more
May 26, 2015 2:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Calexico: Edge of the Sun (Anti-/Epitaph)
Calexico’s vision of Americana has always been more Romantic, more encompassing, and altogether more florid than that of most of its peers. Edge of the Sun is informed by Coyoacán, a Mexico City borough, and every song has a guest more
May 19, 2015 7:53 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Giant Giant Sand
Anyone who has even casually followed Giant Sand leader Howe Gelb's career has been rewarded handsomely. Orbiting around the foundation of desert-rock have been projects veering from collaborations with a gospel group in Canada and a flamen... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee
German Fest @ Summerfest GroundsThe largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable... more
Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee