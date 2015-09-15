RSS

The Bay View Bash and Global Union keep Bay View busy, while Calexico, Beach House and Viet Cong keep indie-rock fans happy. more

Sep 15, 2015 8:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo Credit: Liz Flyntz

The Pabst Theater Organization announced a trio of indie-rock shows at its venues this morning, including a long-overdue Calexico performance at the Turner Hall Ballroom and the return of the dream-pop duo Beach House to the Pabst Theater.Beach .. more

May 26, 2015 2:40 PM On Music

Calexico’s vision of Americana has always been more Romantic, more encompassing, and altogether more florid than that of most of its peers. Edge of the Sun is informed by Coyoacán, a Mexico City borough, and every song has a guest more

May 19, 2015 7:53 PM Album Reviews

Anyone who has even casually followed Giant Sand leader Howe Gelb's career has been rewarded handsomely. Orbiting around the foundation of desert-rock have been projects veering from collaborations with a gospel group in Canada and a flamen... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

German Fest @ Summerfest GroundsThe largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable... more

Jul 22, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

