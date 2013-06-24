RSS
Camarones
Mole Made with Care
El Cañaveral opened nearly three years ago, serving Mexican food in the classic Schlitz tavern some may remember as the original location of the long-gone Benjamin more
Jun 24, 2013 4:38 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Fishing for Mexican Seafood
At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more
Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
