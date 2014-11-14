RSS

Capital Grille

fiveoclock_steak.jpg.jpe

Two Milwaukee steakhouses were named to OpenTable's Diners' Choice Top 100Steakhouses in America list this week: Five O'Clock Steakhouse and The CapitalGrille. To determine which restaurants made the list, OpenTable, a restaurantreservation web.. more

Nov 14, 2014 3:55 PM Around MKE

knitting factory logo.jpg.jpe

In conjunction with the closing stretch of its Jews Who Rock exhibit, which runs through Aug. 10, the Jewish Museum Milwaukee will host a talk with music executive Bob Appel on Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. A Milwaukee native, Bob Appel is the co-fou.. more

Aug 5, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

downtown dining week.jpg.jpe

Downtown Dining Week will return for a ninth year from June 5-12. Forty restaurants will participate, each offering special three-course menus during the eight day rush. Prices have gone up a bit this year, though at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $3.. more

Apr 4, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

dinning_out.jpg.jpe

Coerper’s Five O’Clock Club was the local veteran of steakhouses, founded by the Coerper family in 1948. A few years ago, when ownership changed, the name simplified to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. But all else remains the more

Feb 18, 2013 5:27 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19695.jpe

The Capital Grille (310 W. Wisconsin Ave.), with its dark, high-end interior, is the ideal place for a power lunch. Prices tend to reflect the elegant atmosphere. However, there is one relatively... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10935.jpe

Johnny Otis was among the top-selling R&B acts of the 1950s and the author of many hit songs, some of them, such as “Willie and the Hand Jive,” familiar to baby boomer audiences through cover versions in the ’60s and ’70s. A drumme more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10149.jpe

Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more

Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES