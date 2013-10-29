Caravan
Van Morrison | Moondance Deluxe Edition (Warner Brothers)
Soulful and thoughtful, Van Morrison had a gift for words and memorable songs. His fans argue over which album is greatest from his flourishing years, 1968-1974. A case could be made for Moondance (1970), an exceptional song collection whos... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:49 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Kevin Hayden Trio is Gradually Leaving Jazz Behind
Kevin Hayden has a love/hate relationship with jazz. He loves the music, which he’s been listening to since he was a toddler, when his father began teaching him to play drums. Over time, though, he’s learned to hate the culture more
Apr 23, 2013 10:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
APT: No Matinees in June
There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gospel Gossip
While the internet hype machine has doubtlessly done much to break deserving bands, its ev High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee