What Trump Means for the Environment
“We are in this bizarre political state in which most of the Republican Party still thinks it has to pretend that climate change is not real,” said Jonathan F.P. Rose. more
Nov 21, 2016 11:13 AM Alastair Bland Letters to the Future 3 Comments
Dear EarthTalk: Is it true that asthma cases in children often correlate to living close to roads and all the associated pollution-spewing traffic?—Jake Locklear more
Jan 15, 2013 10:49 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
How to Reach the Last 20%
There's a big reason climate change differs from so many public policy challenges: unlike other crises, addressing the planet's major environmental crisis truly requires mass consensus. Indeed, because fixing the problem more
Jan 11, 2013 1:08 PM David Sirota News Features
