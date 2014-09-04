RSS

Carl Deal

Sep 4, 2014 1:11 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

It’s naïve to believe in a golden age when money didn’t matter in politics, but in the last few years, the cost of democracy has skyrocketed, the restrictions on campaign spending have been annulled and the big corporations have removed the... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:57 AM Film Reviews

blogimage10628.jpe

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES