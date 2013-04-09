RSS

Carl Von Marr

The new Museum of Wisconsin Art (205 Veterans Ave.) in West Bend opened to the public last Saturday. Set alongside the Milwaukee River on a triangle-shaped lot, MOWA is a destination for anyone interested in exploring more

Apr 9, 2013 11:42 PM Visual Arts

Dec 20, 2011 4:32 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s popular A La Carte event celebrates 25 years of dining and animal watching this weekend. New this year are stands from Palms Bistro and Bar and the Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, which join 25 other local res... more

Aug 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

