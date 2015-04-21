RSS

Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more

Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

Why is winning so important? Why do some teams win consistently while otherstoil away in mediocrity? What is it about that winning thatdrives us to root for a team?Within life we are the ones that hold ourselves back by not believing things ar.. more

Mar 11, 2015 9:52 PM Milwaukee Brewers 3 Comments

I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more

Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments

Sophia Minnaert is a sideline reporter for Fox Sports’ Brewers and Bucks coverage, a position that comes with a lot of exposure and very little appreciation. more

Dec 23, 2014 4:45 PM More Sports

When the Milwaukee Brewers experience such extraordinary success for most of the season and such extraordinary failure at the end, barely eking out a winning season, fans demand an more

Sep 30, 2014 8:05 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

They sayeyes are the window into the soul, but for my money, music tells you way more. Atthe start of each Brewers season I scour the team’s entrance music searchingfor clues into what each pick says about the players’ tastes, mindsets andpros.. more

Apr 1, 2014 6:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

The Brewers revealed a series of personality-themed T-shirts on Friday, and they're mostly innocuous representations of each player: Jean Segura's has a chef's hat on it, because Jean Segura apparently likes to cook; Scooter Gennett's has a bunch .. more

Mar 24, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Jan 17, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

Carlos Gomez just took home an award no Brewer has won in more than 30 years: a Rawlings Gold Glove. The Brewers' gravity-defying center fielder bested Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Denard Span of the Minnesota Twins for the honor.. more

Oct 30, 2013 12:21 AM Around MKE

No one knows if new Bucks coach Larry Drew is the answer to the team’s problems, but he’s already disappointed mad-dog sports fans by promising to be a decent more

Jun 11, 2013 10:46 PM Taking Liberties

Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers spend their weekend playing the Seattle Mariners, beginning their series tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 6 Comments

Illinois’ Backyard Tire Fire sang “I want to be Tom Petty, I want to be a star,” as the opening salvo to their latest record, Vagabonds and Hooligans , but judging from their agreeably modest rock ’n’ roll of that recor more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Our nostalgic claim to Irishness finds us huddled against the brisk mid-March chill on a pre-dawn sidewalk waiting for the doors of the local Irish pub-of-choice to open for St. Patrick’s Day. While it is with a celebratory spirit that we i... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Shakespeare’s pairing of the reluctant Benedick and Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing is one of the classiest romances in stage history. The romantic comedy makes an appearance on an intimate local stage this week as Carte Blanche Studios ... more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Voices oftwo anonymous women claim that the bill would cost the average Wisconsin family Shepherd Express ,News Features more

Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

