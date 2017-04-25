RSS

Carnival

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Theater

butterfly.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Juan Carlos Ruiz would like you to know that he is not a particularly big fan of tortillas. “I’m from Peru, so when my friends offer me tortillas, they think that I’m happy,” he explains. “But in Peru, we don’t eat many tortillas. W.. more

Jul 19, 2013 7:30 PM Around MKE

Whether it's called Mardi Gras or Carnival, the idea of a final blowout before the austere season of Lent has traveled widely across the world. In Armenia, the big party is called Poon Paregentan (literally, “Good Living”), and this weeke more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

That means that theselegislators are relying on the advice of Milwaukeeleaders and residents—and they’re deeply divided. It also means that MPSreform—no matter how it turns out—is in the hands of state lawmakers, not Milwauke,Expre more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

As some awaken from having enjoyed the many retro flavors of Christmas In July with the Brew City Bombshells at Stonefly last night, others are preparing for a similarly exotic evening’s entertainment just a couple of weeks away. Two weeks from.. more

Jul 19, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3998.jpe

Let’s face it: Most of us haven’t gotten around to reading all the classic boo All The Great Books (abridged) ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES