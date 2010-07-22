Carolines
Forbidden Broadway Auditions
The cabaret-style musical revue Forbidden Broadway is kind of a strange success story. In 1982, unemployed actor Gerard Alessandrini staged a showcase for his talents in the form of a group of parodies of Broadway show tunes at a supper club on.. more
Jul 22, 2010 9:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Chick Singer Night
For four years now, Milwaukee’s Chick Singer Night has been showcasing women singer-songwriters. Tonight the concert series marks its anniversary with a smoke-free show at Caroline’s spotlighting Celia Faye, Jayme Dawicki, Windy Hope, Jamie... more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Paul Spencer’s Groovy Jazz
Jazz shouldn’tbe this good anymore. At a time when many conservatory trained musici The Paul Spencer Band performs 7:30 p.m.,Feb. 8, at UW-Washington County in West Bend; an ,Local Music more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music