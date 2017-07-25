Casey Affleck
A Most Unusual 'Ghost Story'
After directing a charming, special-effects driven children’s movie, Pete’s Dragon, Milwaukee-born David Lowery decided to purge his system by going bare bones. A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck—an oddly moving meditation on time, frustr... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:42 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Casey Affleck for Oscar?
Casey Affleck won a GoldenGlobe for his lead role in Manchester by the Sea . The trophy significantly raiseshis odds for receiving an Oscar nomination—along with the film’s near universalacclaim from film critics and its respectable box office... more
Jan 16, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Blood, Gore, Explosions
Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Coast Guard’s ‘Finest Hours’
The Finest Hours is an old-fashioned story of heroism and love dressed up as a 3D spectacle. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Out of the Furnace out on DVD
As usual,Christian Bale loses himself entirely in his role. In Out of the Furnace (out on Blu-ray and DVD), Bale plays Russell, ablue-collar man who usually keeps a level head, whether working with a weldingtorch at the .. more
Mar 8, 2014 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 6
Poetic, laconic and elliptical, director David Lowery conjures some of the spirit of early Terrence Malick. Set in a dusty Texas town in the early ’70s, the story follows a romantic outlaw with more persistence than good sense (Casey Afflec... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:18 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Out of the Furnace
Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more
Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Il Mito Among Area’s Best Italian Restaurants
Chef/owner Michael Feker opened Il Mito 10 years ago in Walker’s Point. He introduced the current location in Wauwatosa about four years ago and shuttered the original space in 2007.When Il Mito appeared on the scene, its cuisine was descri... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Def Harmonic w/ Lookbook
Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly more
Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee