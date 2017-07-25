RSS

Casey Affleck

ghoststory.jpg.jpe

After directing a charming, special-effects driven children’s movie, Pete’s Dragon, Milwaukee-born David Lowery decided to purge his system by going bare bones. A Ghost Story starring Casey Affleck—an oddly moving meditation on time, frustr... more

Jul 25, 2017 1:42 PM Film Reviews

caseyaffleck4.jpg.jpe

Casey Affleck won a GoldenGlobe for his lead role in Manchester by the Sea . The trophy significantly raiseshis odds for receiving an Oscar nomination—along with the film’s near universalacclaim from film critics and its respectable box office... more

Jan 16, 2017 2:49 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

film_triple9.jpg.jpe

Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM Film Reviews

finesthours.jpg.jpe

The Finest Hours is an old-fashioned story of heroism and love dressed up as a 3D spectacle. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:16 PM Film Reviews

Mar 8, 2014 2:41 PM I Hate Hollywood

Poetic, laconic and elliptical, director David Lowery conjures some of the spirit of early Terrence Malick. Set in a dusty Texas town in the early ’70s, the story follows a romantic outlaw with more persistence than good sense (Casey Afflec... more

Jan 5, 2014 10:18 PM Home Movies

christian-bale-out-of-the-furnace.jpg.jpe

Russell (Christian Bale) usually keeps a level head, whether working with a welding torch at the steel mill, caring for his dying dad or trying to talk sense to his irresponsible kid brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Even when he’s sent to p... more

Dec 1, 2013 6:15 PM Film Reviews

blogimage13433.jpe

Chef/owner Michael Feker opened Il Mito 10 years ago in Walker’s Point. He introduced the current location in Wauwatosa about four years ago and shuttered the original space in 2007.When Il Mito appeared on the scene, its cuisine was descri... more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage10059.jpe

Aside from their own band, Decibully’s Andy Menchal and Nicholas Sanborn have signed just two acts to their young label, Listening Party, but their roster is already tremendously eclectic. The latest signees are, somewhat unexpectedly more

Mar 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

