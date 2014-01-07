Cassette Tapes
Worrier's Recycled Cassette Single
In one of the more memorable mid-run gags from “The Simpsons,” Chief Wiggum plants a wire on his informant Bart, planning to record the conversation using a Hootie and the Blowfish cassette. “It’s cheaper than blank tape,” he deadpans... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:39 AM Kevin Mueller Local Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Cassette "Resurgence"
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we visit the corner of Nostalgia and Novelty to tackle the cassette-tape resurgence. Ryan speaks for.. more
Oct 3, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Our Milwaukee For Haiti (1/31)
Our Milwaukee 4 Haiti is an event to raise money for the people that have been effected by the earthquakes in Haiti. Come out to the ,Sponsored Events more
Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content