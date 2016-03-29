RSS
Catey Ott
'Imagery and Words in Motion' & 'Caught': Dance Happenings
Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman an... more
Mar 29, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
Catey Ott’s Graceful Homecoming
In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more
Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Homecoming Dance
Oneof Milwaukee’s own is coming home to perform. Catey Ott, dancing sincethe age o Elixir, ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff
