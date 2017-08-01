Cathedral Of St. John The Evange

RSS

Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM A&E Feature

In its upcoming concert titled “Sacred or Profane?” Early Music Now has put together a fascinating program that places very secular songs side by side with their Christianized versions. To accomplish this, they’re hosting the 12-member, ... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:06 PM Classical Music

Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging and inspiring—emphasizing choral music and featuring various performers from the community, as is their custom. It included the wor... more

Nov 24, 2015 5:53 PM Classical Music

Present Music offers its yearly Thanksgiving concert on Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with a free pre-concert talk by composer Christopher Cerrone at Colectivo prospect Café on Thursday, Nov. 19. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:47 PM Classical Music

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Wednesday Concert Series features Louis Cucunato and Ross Coughanour on July 29. more

Jul 21, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

Some years Messiah has felt like an annual obligation, but not this time around. The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra 2013 edition lived up to expectations of being a major holiday event. The performance I heard on Thursday evening at the Cathe... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:17 PM Classical Music

The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more

Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Classical Music

Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM A&E Feature

For millions of people around the world, Messiah, the oratorio by George Frideric Handel, has been encountered regularly from childhood on. I count myself among them. It’s one of the reliably recurring things against more

Dec 20, 2012 4:05 PM Classical Music

