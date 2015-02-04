Catherine Deneuve
On My Way
On My Way features Catherine Deneuve as a beauty queen from the 1960s grappling with the long aftermath of fleeting fame and an unsatisfying present. Beautifully filmed in the French countryside, On My Way sidesteps Hollywood road-movie cli... more
Feb 4, 2015 4:27 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 8
Philip Seymour Hoffman looks ravaged and disturbed, pale and bloated, in God’s Pocket. Given his death soon afterward, one wonders if he was acting or just not feeling well? And yet, he dominates this shaggy dog, retro urban drama with his ... more
Sep 8, 2014 11:31 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Festival of Films in French
French films? Mention them and certain impressions come to mind, whether the breezy insouciance of Breathless or romance on the banks of the Seine—preferably the Left Bank. If nothing else, Polisse explodes some of those preconceptions. The... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:41 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Deneuve and Depardieu
Feminism was only a rumor in the Pujol household, where weasely husband Robert (Fabrice Luchini) rules the roost with the same cockeyed arrogance inflicted on the workers of his umbrella factory. The family business was actually begun by the ki.. more
May 14, 2011 1:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Trend Mondays
Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee