Catherine Deneuve

Courtesy of Cohen Media Group

On My Way features Catherine Deneuve as a beauty queen from the 1960s grappling with the long aftermath of fleeting fame and an unsatisfying present. Beautifully filmed in the French countryside, On My Way sidesteps Hollywood road-movie cli... more

Feb 4, 2015 4:27 PM Film Clips

Philip Seymour Hoffman looks ravaged and disturbed, pale and bloated, in God’s Pocket. Given his death soon afterward, one wonders if he was acting or just not feeling well? And yet, he dominates this shaggy dog, retro urban drama with his ... more

Sep 8, 2014 11:31 PM Home Movies

French films? Mention them and certain impressions come to mind, whether the breezy insouciance of Breathless or romance on the banks of the Seine—preferably the Left Bank. If nothing else, Polisse explodes some of those preconceptions. The... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:41 PM Film Reviews

Feminism was only a rumor in the Pujol household, where weasely husband Robert (Fabrice Luchini) rules the roost with the same cockeyed arrogance inflicted on the workers of his umbrella factory. The family business was actually begun by the ki.. more

May 14, 2011 1:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Every Monday night, local rap promoter Hood Hephna and Live on North host one of the city’s best weekly rap showcases, Trend Mondays, a mix of veterans and up-and-comers that spans both Milwaukee’s East- and North Side hip-hop scenes. Tonig... more

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

