Cathy Martin
Examining the Everyday at the Tory Folliard Gallery
Two new exhibitions at the Tory Folliard Gallery (233 N. Milwaukee St.) each introduce the everyday into their art. Cathy Martin comes to her craft from an earthy angle more
Sep 11, 2014 11:46 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Celebrating An Art Tradition
Apr 16, 2013 10:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Productive Farm Life on Display @ Tory Folliard Gallery
A visit to Tory Folliard Gallery provided a chance to meet with Cathy Martin, the artist featured in their current exhibition, "Cathy Martin: All Roads Lead To The Mississippi." Her approximately dozen oil paintings portray verdant green scen.. more
Apr 5, 2011 2:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Rock For Tots
Ten bands from the Milwaukee and Chicago area will perform at Kelly’s Bleachers 2 in Wind Lake, Wis., as part of a day-long benefit for Toys for Tots. Scheduled performers include Julie Schroeder, The Carpetbaggers, The Liam Ford Band, Luky... more
Dec 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Centennial Celebration
The MacDowell Club, dedicated to presenting local musicians and composers to music lovers, Song of Ecclesiastes ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music