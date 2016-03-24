Caution
Get Lost in Luxi’s Sweet, Immersive Electro-Pop
One of the reasons I’m so juiced about Milwaukee’s upcoming CAUTION music series, just as I was about the MELT music series before it, is that the city’s experimental electronic music scene is remarkably hard to keep up with. It’s not even really .. more
Mar 24, 2016 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Fright Hike 2010
How does that story goabout dark woods in the middle of the night? There are probably dozensof urban legends that begin - and end - with a hike through thewilderness, and you can live out the terror with a one-mile Fright Hikethrough the te... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
David Isay
The idea behind David Isay’s StoryCorps is simple: interviews are conducted with ord Listening is an Act of Love ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 20, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments