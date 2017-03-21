RSS
Transgender Visibility and Renewed Transphobia
The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Mutter Does Mendelssohn
Why anyone would want to watch a classical concert DVD becomes clear a few minutes into the video disc portion of a new Deutsche Grammophone set featuring Annie-Sophie Mutter performing Mendelssohn. You can listen to the audio disc. Or you can w.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
