RSS

Ccf

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

Why anyone would want to watch a classical concert DVD becomes clear a few minutes into the video disc portion of a new Deutsche Grammophone set featuring Annie-Sophie Mutter performing Mendelssohn. You can listen to the audio disc. Or you can w.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES