New Release Wrap-Up: TV on the Radio, Foo Fighters, Low, Atmosphere
Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more
Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: J Mascis, Screeching Weasel, Noah and the Whale
With its finger-picked guitars and cozy acoustic arrangements, J Mascis's new solo album Several Shades of Why is a significant departure from his roaring Dinosaur Jr. reunion albums, but the singer sounds similarly revitalized here. Recorded with.. more
Mar 16, 2011 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Lykke Li, Rural Alberta Advantage, Mr. Dream
On her sophomore record Wounded Rhymes, sullen Swedish romantic Lykke Li and returning producer Bjorn Yttling scrap the future-pop of her debut for a decidedly retro pastiche of girl-group harmonies, doo-wop melodies, surf guitars and psychedel.. more
Mar 1, 2011 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: The Avett Brothers Do G. Love
Feb 22, 2011 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Bright Eyes, Telekinesis, Yuck
It's a big week for new indie-rock albums. For cash-strapped consumers, the revelatory PJ Harvey record is the new release that'll yield the most returns, but listeners able to drop a fifty at the record store can treat themselves to a great spree.. more
Feb 16, 2011 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
PJ Harvey's "Let England Shake"
PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more
Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Destroyer, Iron & Wine, Cloud Nothings
Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more
Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Smith Westerns, Tennis, The Decemberists
Jan 18, 2011 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Ghostface Killah, Keri Hilson, Duran Duran
With its crappy cover art, scrapped together tracklist, uneven production and scant promotional budget, Ghostface Killah's rush-released new Apollo Kids might feel like a redheaded stepchild, but it doesn't suffer for it. Lean and taut at 12 trac.. more
Dec 21, 2010 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Redman, T.I., Daft Punk, Duffy
Redman leaves his well-mined comfort zone on his new album Reggie, toning down his rowdier impulses to make a grab for a broader, commercial audience. That's the pitch at least; in execution, Reggie isn't all that different from the typical excita.. more
Dec 7, 2010 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hinder May Be the Most Vile Band of Their Time
Few bands are more roundly despised than Nickelback, yet much of that hatred is misdirected. The masses don't necessarily hate Nickelback, per se, as much as they do music that sounds likeNickelback: any venomous post-grunge sung in a guttural gro.. more
Dec 7, 2010 5:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Chrisette Michele, Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel
Chrisette Michele has come a long way since she emerged as contemporary R&B's answer to the jazz throwback singers in vogue at the middle of the decade, piping twee, Billie Holiday-esque verses into songs for Jay-Z, Nas and The Roots. On last year.. more
Nov 30, 2010 6:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Ne-Yo, My Chemical Romance, Nicki Minaj, Robyn, Ke$ha
Seldom has the concept been less essential to a conceptalbum than on Ne-Yo’s new Libra Scale, which the R&B singer conceived as anepic sci-fi romance about star-crossed superhero lovers. A short film meant toaccompany the album was aborted, but.. more
Nov 23, 2010 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Rihanna, Kid Rock, Norah Jones
Nov 16, 2010 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Does Salem's "King Night" Go Too Far?
Today's most divisive music isn't really all that contentious. For all the listeners and critics who deride Animal Collective as self-indulgent, Sufjan Stevens as pretentious or the Black Eyed Peas as base, there are few with genuinely strong feel.. more
Nov 12, 2010 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: N.E.R.D., Matt & Kim, Elvis Costello
Pharrell Williams' vanity project N.E.R.D. is at its worst when it overreaches, and on its last two albums, it overreached pretty badly. For those listeners willing to grant the group a third strike, though, the group's new Nothing is a modest ple.. more
Nov 2, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Kings of Leon, Zach Hill, Bob Dylan, Shakira
Oct 19, 2010 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: The Foreign Exchange, Belle and Sebastian...
Oct 13, 2010 6:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
"The Age of Adz": Sufjan Stevens Makes his "Bitches Brew"
Oct 11, 2010 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bilal Returns Triumphantly on "Airtight's Revenge"
Sep 13, 2010 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music