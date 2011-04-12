RSS

Art-rockers TV on the Radio return from a short hiatus with a newfound focus on matters of the heart on Nine Types of Light, a would-be romantic album that values love more as an escape from the woes of the world than as an end in and of itself. .. more

Apr 12, 2011 4:44 PM On Music

With its finger-picked guitars and cozy acoustic arrangements, J Mascis's new solo album Several Shades of Why is a significant departure from his roaring Dinosaur Jr. reunion albums, but the singer sounds similarly revitalized here. Recorded with.. more

Mar 16, 2011 7:10 PM On Music

On her sophomore record Wounded Rhymes, sullen Swedish romantic Lykke Li and returning producer Bjorn Yttling scrap the future-pop of her debut for a decidedly retro pastiche of girl-group harmonies, doo-wop melodies, surf guitars and psychedel.. more

Mar 1, 2011 5:30 PM On Music

Feb 22, 2011 7:57 PM On Music

It's a big week for new indie-rock albums. For cash-strapped consumers, the revelatory PJ Harvey record is the new release that'll yield the most returns, but listeners able to drop a fifty at the record store can treat themselves to a great spree.. more

Feb 16, 2011 8:48 PM On Music

PJ Harvey’s seventh album, Let England Shake, is her grand statement about war and its psychological toll on her homeland. For a grand statement, though, it’s mighty ambiguous. In a girlish, incongruously chipper voice, Harvey sings about the horr.. more

Feb 15, 2011 2:48 PM On Music

Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more

Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM On Music

Jan 18, 2011 4:04 PM On Music

With its crappy cover art, scrapped together tracklist, uneven production and scant promotional budget, Ghostface Killah's rush-released new Apollo Kids might feel like a redheaded stepchild, but it doesn't suffer for it. Lean and taut at 12 trac.. more

Dec 21, 2010 3:00 PM On Music

Redman leaves his well-mined comfort zone on his new album Reggie, toning down his rowdier impulses to make a grab for a broader, commercial audience. That's the pitch at least; in execution, Reggie isn't all that different from the typical excita.. more

Dec 7, 2010 8:01 PM On Music

Few bands are more roundly despised than Nickelback, yet much of that hatred is misdirected. The masses don't necessarily hate Nickelback, per se, as much as they do music that sounds likeNickelback: any venomous post-grunge sung in a guttural gro.. more

Dec 7, 2010 5:07 PM On Music

Chrisette Michele has come a long way since she emerged as contemporary R&B's answer to the jazz throwback singers in vogue at the middle of the decade, piping twee, Billie Holiday-esque verses into songs for Jay-Z, Nas and The Roots. On last year.. more

Nov 30, 2010 6:34 PM On Music

Seldom has the concept been less essential to a conceptalbum than on Ne-Yo’s new Libra Scale, which the R&B singer conceived as anepic sci-fi romance about star-crossed superhero lovers. A short film meant toaccompany the album was aborted, but.. more

Nov 23, 2010 2:51 PM On Music

Nov 16, 2010 7:52 PM On Music

Today's most divisive music isn't really all that contentious. For all the listeners and critics who deride Animal Collective as self-indulgent, Sufjan Stevens as pretentious or the Black Eyed Peas as base, there are few with genuinely strong feel.. more

Nov 12, 2010 6:44 PM On Music

Pharrell Williams' vanity project N.E.R.D. is at its worst when it overreaches, and on its last two albums, it overreached pretty badly. For those listeners willing to grant the group a third strike, though, the group's new Nothing is a modest ple.. more

Nov 2, 2010 4:08 PM On Music

Oct 19, 2010 3:25 PM On Music

Oct 13, 2010 6:52 PM On Music

Oct 11, 2010 5:41 PM On Music

Sep 13, 2010 5:45 PM On Music

