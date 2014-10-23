RSS

Cd Reviews

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly rap session with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're taking a look at the state of album reviews. Many major labels are doing away with the long-standing practice of sending out early review copies of.. more

Oct 23, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

visuel presseweb.jpg.jpe

The Project part of the name refers to French producer Jerome Ettinger, playing Svengali with seasoned Egyptian musicians who have enjoyed little exposure outside their homeland. Ettinger’s musical contribution is to provide the sort of dee... more

Nov 29, 2012 7:31 PM Album Reviews

2576551690-1.jpg.jpe

2morrow Ever After were among the best self-promoters on Milwaukee's rock scene a couple years ago. They're gone, but rising like a glammed-out phoenix from their glittery dust, lead man Stacy Maloney has emerged as more

Nov 29, 2012 7:29 PM Album Reviews

davefields_detonation.jpg.jpe

Dave Fields’ bluesy guitar channels Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck and Jimi Hendrix. But when he opens his mouth to sing in a clear, youthful voice, the internationally acclaimed New Yorker sounds like pure rock ’n’ roll more

Nov 29, 2012 7:27 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18582.jpe

Sara Erde began by rapping with Neneh Cherry and now pairs her urban contemporary vocals with the Andalusian cry of Alfonso Cid in Caramelo. The NYC group brings a jigger of jazz, a touch of klezmer and a heaping serving of flamenco to hot ... more

May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage18335.jpe

The Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain during the era of the Inquisition brought their distinct culture to Greece, Anatolia and the Eastern Mediterranean. American-born vocalist and songwriter Sarah Aroeste explores her heritage... more

Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage18324.jpe

For Chris Head & the Honchos, a band from Thiensville, Wis., the romantic aspirations of the group's pop-rock complement the bittersweet sentimentality of their rootsy Americana. The name may suggest humor, but the music is much more seriou... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3884.jpe

Bob Bogle, the bassist for the seminal surf-rock band The Ventures, died Sunday of cancer at age 75, the band reported yesterday. His health had prevented him from touring with the band over the last four years. The Venture's instrumental songs .. more

Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

A long tracking shot follows concert promoter Bill Graham as he walks past a long line of fans, strung around the block several times like chains of love beads, waiting for the final weekend of the Fillmore West. More than a venue for live music.. more

Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3706.jpe

Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more

May 18, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Oscar Wilde’s comedy Lady Windermere’s Fan debuted in 1892. At that time, the American musical was still in its infancy. It’s probably safe to say that Wilde never though of the four-act comedy as a musical. That didn’t stop Noel Coward from adapt.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Manny Parra has had a rough start to the season and many Brewers fans are left wondering where the promising young left-handers "stuff" has gone. Today, I discovered the answer.Here's Manny in July of 2008...And in June of 2008...And making a late.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Talking about rewarding failure! The uber-conservative Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation has announced it will award neocon Bill Kristol, editor of the Weekly Standard and Fox News contributor, its 2009 Bradley Prize and $250,000. .. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3388.jpe

Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

An innocent man runs for his life, hunted by police convinced he’s guilty of a great crime and by shadowy forces who will kill him if he falls into their hands. It’s the core of many Alfred Hitchcock films and of Tell NoOne (2006) by French direc.. more

Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2978.jpe

There's a lot of room for accidents in Terrior Bute's sound.For the Milwaukee group's outdoor performance in front of a vegan-friendlygreasy spoon in Austin yesterday, their spastic synth-pop was accented bystatic, feedback and loud, uncontro.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2979.jpe

Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Vanishing Point is an almost classic, a run that stopped at third base. The 1971 film by Richard Sarafian features an existential figure, known only as Kowalski, speeding west across the American badlands for San Francisco. He’s a deliveryman in .. more

Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2878.jpe

So Milwaukee's first formidable "American Idol" contestant is a modern yacht rocker? Great. The whole city is cheer leading the next Taylor Hicks. The 28-year-old Gokey has a polished voice, a heart-tugging backstory and an endear.. more

Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES