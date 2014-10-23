Cd Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Death of Album Reviews?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly rap session with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're taking a look at the state of album reviews. Many major labels are doing away with the long-standing practice of sending out early review copies of.. more
Oct 23, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Egyptian Project
The Project part of the name refers to French producer Jerome Ettinger, playing Svengali with seasoned Egyptian musicians who have enjoyed little exposure outside their homeland. Ettinger’s musical contribution is to provide the sort of dee... more
Nov 29, 2012 7:31 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jupiter in Velvet
2morrow Ever After were among the best self-promoters on Milwaukee's rock scene a couple years ago. They're gone, but rising like a glammed-out phoenix from their glittery dust, lead man Stacy Maloney has emerged as more
Nov 29, 2012 7:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Dave Fields
Dave Fields’ bluesy guitar channels Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jeff Beck and Jimi Hendrix. But when he opens his mouth to sing in a clear, youthful voice, the internationally acclaimed New Yorker sounds like pure rock ’n’ roll more
Nov 29, 2012 7:27 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Caramelo
Sara Erde began by rapping with Neneh Cherry and now pairs her urban contemporary vocals with the Andalusian cry of Alfonso Cid in Caramelo. The NYC group brings a jigger of jazz, a touch of klezmer and a heaping serving of flamenco to hot ... more
May 4, 2012 12:00 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews 1 Comments
Sarah Aroeste
The Sephardic Jews who were expelled from Spain during the era of the Inquisition brought their distinct culture to Greece, Anatolia and the Eastern Mediterranean. American-born vocalist and songwriter Sarah Aroeste explores her heritage... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Chris Head & the Honchos
For Chris Head & the Honchos, a band from Thiensville, Wis., the romantic aspirations of the group's pop-rock complement the bittersweet sentimentality of their rootsy Americana. The name may suggest humor, but the music is much more seriou... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
R.I.P. Bob Bogle, Ventures Bassist
Bob Bogle, the bassist for the seminal surf-rock band The Ventures, died Sunday of cancer at age 75, the band reported yesterday. His health had prevented him from touring with the band over the last four years. The Venture's instrumental songs .. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fillmore Farewell
A long tracking shot follows concert promoter Bill Graham as he walks past a long line of fans, strung around the block several times like chains of love beads, waiting for the final weekend of the Fillmore West. More than a venue for live music.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Every Album Ever Will Now First Stream on MySpace
Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lady Windermere's Musicals
Oscar Wilde’s comedy Lady Windermere’s Fan debuted in 1892. At that time, the American musical was still in its infancy. It’s probably safe to say that Wilde never though of the four-act comedy as a musical. That didn’t stop Noel Coward from adapt.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Danny Gokey Covers Lykke Li. Seriously.
Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more
Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tell No One (And Run for Your Life!)
An innocent man runs for his life, hunted by police convinced he’s guilty of a great crime and by shadowy forces who will kill him if he falls into their hands. It’s the core of many Alfred Hitchcock films and of Tell NoOne (2006) by French direc.. more
Mar 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Terrior Bute's Bloody SXSW Spectacle
There's a lot of room for accidents in Terrior Bute's sound.For the Milwaukee group's outdoor performance in front of a vegan-friendlygreasy spoon in Austin yesterday, their spastic synth-pop was accented bystatic, feedback and loud, uncontro.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kid Cudi's Last Minute Save
Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Vanishing Outlaw
Vanishing Point is an almost classic, a run that stopped at third base. The 1971 film by Richard Sarafian features an existential figure, known only as Kowalski, speeding west across the American badlands for San Francisco. He’s a deliveryman in .. more
Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Danny Gokey is the new Michael McDonald
So Milwaukee's first formidable "American Idol" contestant is a modern yacht rocker? Great. The whole city is cheer leading the next Taylor Hicks. The 28-year-old Gokey has a polished voice, a heart-tugging backstory and an endear.. more
Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music