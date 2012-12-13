Cd
You're Damn Right Kramp and Adler Released a CD
Paying homage to the greatest Wisconsin soundbite of the year—a snarled, out-of-context snippet of casual profanity from Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin that played on constant loop during the election—FM 102.1 morning dudes Brian Kramp and Jon Adler .. more
Dec 13, 2012 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Taj Mahal
Harlem-folkie-wonder-cum-Chicago-blues-badass Taj Mahal gets the legend treatment as Columbia honors the singer/songwriter/storyteller’s back pages with a hidden treasures/stuff-we-haven’t-made-money... more
Sep 25, 2012 2:13 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Niyaz
“World music” is often a catchphrase for exotic mediocrity. Niyaz is among the great exceptions, a trio in cosmopolitan exile, retaining their Iranian roots but seamlessly fusing the quiet ecstasy of age-old melodies and rhythms with contem... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Lurrie Bell
Some blues musicians learn about music from attending church as children, later bringing gospel into blues music, while others start with blues music and bring that background into their spiritual songs. The older generations of musicians w... more
May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Jack Grassel & Jill Jensen
Guitarist Jack Grassel has long been one of Milwaukee's most proficient (and prolific) jazz musicians, and singer Jill Jensen has been his partner in marriage and music since before the present century began. On Jack and Jill Jazz, Grassel'... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bonnie Raitt
The two Dylan covers, both from Time Out of Mind, no less, reveal the state of Bonnie Raitt's old heart: full of appreciation, wonder and tough nostalgia for “the rest of us, who used to rule the world.” Sure, the smooth blues... more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Jazz Punks
The idea of blending cool jazz with heavy rock, melding “I Can See for Miles” with a touch of Miles Davis, may sound like novelty shtick—and it almost is, except that the Jazz Punks pull it off without a hitch. The proficient Los Angeles more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Elin Furubotn
With her soft-focus voice and a musical accompaniment that blurs the acoustic singer-songwriter style with jazz, Norway's Elin Furubtn skirts the territory occupied most famously by Nora Jones. On a few tracks, the thrum of electric guitar ... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Pete Seeger
Pete Seeger turns 93 in May, but he already seemed like an elder when he played Maine's Bowdoin College in 1960. His earnest and rather studious approach to folklore may seem unfashionable nowadays, yet Seeger was a brave and significant fo... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jerry Grillo's Traditional Jazz Stylings
Jerry Grillo has been at it long enough to call himself a veteran—even if he answered his calling as a jazz singer relatively late in life. Only after retiring from a career as a schoolteacher in 1992 was Grillo able to devote himself to hi... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
The Wiyos
Bob Dylan handpicked this ragtag posse of vintage acoustic whizzes to open his 2009 tour of minor league baseball stadiums in an exercise in obscurity, eccentricity and, mostly, nostalgia. Named for an Irish street gang out of New York's ol... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Lance King
Metal vocalist Lance King has come a long ways since his days of playing T.A. Vern's in the early '90s with the Minneapolis-based band Gemini. Over 21 years, he has fronted several other bands (most notably, Balance of Power)... more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Willie Nelson
Releasing a cover tunes album can be a way for a performer to tread water or an opportunity to reflect on the influences that shaped him. Willie Nelson's Remember Me is the later. A collection of familiar country songs from the 1940s throug... more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Chieftains
If the parallels weren't already evident, famed Irish folk band The Chieftains make it perfectly clear on Voice of Ages that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share more than a f... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Cash Box Kings
Although almost all of the blues musicians who recorded on Chess and Sun Records in the 1950s are gone, the classic sounds of the era live on in Chicago's The Cash Box Kings. Holler and Stomp includes original members Joe Nosek, Chris “CB&r... more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Sonia Khatchadourian Album Reviews
Mississippi Cactus
Mississippi Cactus' The Lost Album, recorded several years ago, before singer/guitarist Brian Kasprzak's temporary West Coast relocation, finds the Milwaukee band as musically diverse as their club-packing shows were lengthy—and those coul more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Honest Monday at the Jazz Estate Leads to an Album
For its intimate, low-pressure atmosphere, musicians Marc Ballini (keyboards), Craig Baumann (guitar) and Ryan Ogburn (mandolin) took to calling their weekly Monday night gig at the Jazz Estate “Honest Mondays,” eventually adopting a variation of .. more
Feb 3, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sharon Van Etten's Venegeful "Love More"
Sep 21, 2010 6:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Residents
Although the wacky, anonymous, eyeball-mask-wearing members of The Residents make a point The Bunny Boy ,CD Reviews more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
Hanggai
Hanggai's leader got his start in a punk rock band as the Chinese Communist system loosened up. Later he turned to the traditional instruments of his Inner Mongolian homeland, including the horsehair fi,CD Reviews more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments