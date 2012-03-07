Cds
Yellow Ostrich
Yellow Ostrich singer-guitarist Alex Schaaf, who recorded 2011's The Mistress alone in his Appleton bedroom, is the kind of guy who once relied only on his boyish voice and a drum machine to make one EP (Fade Cave) and drew lyrics exclusive... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
One Formula for Targeting Customers with Music
May 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Conor Sullivan: A Comedy of Ego
The final performance of Marquette’s Alternative Theatre Festival was the second performance of a feature-length comedy showThe Untitled Conor Sullivan Life Story Project. The basic premise follows a comic staging of a doomed production of a drama.. more
Apr 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sonny Landreth
Incendiary slide-master Sonny Landreth cut his teeth and forged his way among John Same Old ,CD Reviews more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews 1 Comments
Yeti Rain
Racinebassist William Kopecky may be spending time in France these days, but he lef Nest of Storms ,CD Reviews more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews 3 Comments
Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Pabst Theater
In the increasingly rare moments that my grandfather remembers what I do for a living long enough to make conversation about it-I write about music, among other things, I tell him when he asks-he'll pose a follow-up question: "What's your favorite.. more
Aug 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks
Three years ago, in reviewing Malkmus’ Face the Truth, I compared it to a badWoody Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews
BoDeans
It could be argued that the BoDeans havereached their greatest recording potential on the Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Thomas Gaudynski
Inspired by Eugene Chadbourne'sexperiments with thrift shop guitars, Milwaukeevisual art Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
La India Canela
La India Canela is a young woman whoplays accordion at supersonic speed, leaving the fast Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Make the Right Choice
I read your article regarding the importance of buying local and how it affects our local BeadStyle ,None more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 4 Comments
Why We Hate Local TV News
In recent years, it seems that Milwaukee's local TV news operations have far too often don King Corn ,Cover Story more
Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM Dennis A. Shook Around MKE 4 Comments
The 100 Best Indie-Rock Albums Ever?
The 100 Best Indie-Rock Albums Ever?Thems fighting words, but...November 15, 2007 | 03:01 PMA list of the "100 Greatest Indie-Rock Albums Ever" scheduled to appear in the December issue of Blender has gone online. The bloggers are already deba.. more
Nov 15, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Christmas Comes Early
Unsolicited Christmas albums are piling up on my desk, so I figured now is the time to launch a new featureone which I fear will be fairly regular, given how lucrative the market is for holiday musicwhere I take very cursory a look at these season.. more
Nov 6, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music