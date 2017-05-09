Cecil Cooper
'We Want Coop!' Brewers Legend Cecil Cooper Ended His Brewers Career on the Bench
It was an unremarkable July afternoon game between a pair ofmiddling teams, the last AL game before the All-Star break. The Brewers,visiting the Oakland Coliseum, were sitting just under .500 – an unthinkableplace just a few months earlier when.. more
May 9, 2017 2:16 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Playing the Scene
Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more
Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Uptown Saturday Night
The Milwaukee vinyl-only label Dope Folks specializes in reissuing lost golden-age hip-hop to vinyl, and for its latest release the label has uncovered a local treasure: prime, out-of-print recordings from Milwaukee rapper Rock La Flow more
Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dark Star Orchestra
The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee