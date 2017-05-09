RSS

Cecil Cooper

It was an unremarkable July afternoon game between a pair ofmiddling teams, the last AL game before the All-Star break. The Brewers,visiting the Oakland Coliseum, were sitting just under .500 – an unthinkableplace just a few months earlier when.. more

May 9, 2017 2:16 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Milwaukee Scene Board Game

Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more

Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The Milwaukee vinyl-only label Dope Folks specializes in reissuing lost golden-age hip-hop to vinyl, and for its latest release the label has uncovered a local treasure: prime, out-of-print recordings from Milwaukee rapper Rock La Flow more

Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

