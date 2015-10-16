RSS

Cedar Av

cedar av.jpg.jpe

Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik .. more

Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

localmusic_geodes.jpg.jpe

Pity the band that doesn’t realize it’s breaking up. When Nicholas Sanborn moved from Milwaukee to Durham, N.C., a few years back, he had every intention of more

Oct 7, 2014 10:26 PM Local Music

blogimage6020.jpe

Milwaukee hip-hop producer the LMNtlyst typically creates his beats from scratch, but he takes on familiar source material on his latest release, a reworking of Phoenix's ubiquitous 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. It's music that lends itself.. more

Nov 3, 2010 2:15 PM On Music

What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you’re receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage6020.jpe

In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more

Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES