Cedar AV Are Finally Releasing an Album
Anybody who followed Milwaukee's experimental electronic music scene around the '00s and early '10s probably has fuzzy but fond memories of Cedar AV, a trio made up of three of the city's most expressive electronic musicians: Nate Zabriskie, Erik .. more
Oct 16, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Geodes Do Jazz, Via Programming and Improvisation
Pity the band that doesn’t realize it’s breaking up. When Nicholas Sanborn moved from Milwaukee to Durham, N.C., a few years back, he had every intention of more
Oct 7, 2014 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hear Free New Albums from Cedar AV, LMNtlyst and The Cranberry Show
Milwaukee hip-hop producer the LMNtlyst typically creates his beats from scratch, but he takes on familiar source material on his latest release, a reworking of Phoenix's ubiquitous 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. It's music that lends itself.. more
Nov 3, 2010 2:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Out-of-State Republican Voucher Money Supports Democrats Plale, Sanchez and Findley
What do school vouchers and mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International have in common?Not much, unless you’re receiving campaign fliers from the pro-school-voucher group American Federation for Children (AFC) promoting state Sen. J... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Art of Pilsen
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more
Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee