Cello

1913.jpg.jpe

Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more

Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM On Music

nineteenthirteen.jpg.jpe

Photo by Doug Seymour

Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM Local Music

rumbarroco.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections.  The seaso.. more

Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Classical Music

musicgateway_rasputina.jpg.jpe

After several years off the road, Rasputina’s Melora Creager returns with a new approach to recording and distributing her music. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:38 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

theater.jpg.jpe

The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more

Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM Theater

localmusic.jpg.jpe

1913 was the year of calm before the storm—the year before European civilization shattered on the battlefields of World War I. In that year an artisan in a far corner of Europe—Romania—crafted a handsome cello. The instrument survived both ... more

Dec 18, 2013 1:19 AM Local Music

blogimage18018.jpe

I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage17769.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more

Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage15706.jpe

Rasputina was born two decades ago from songwriter Melora Creager's vision of a cello-driven rock act of women clad in Victorian corsets and bloomers. The band was at once elegant, dramatic and surprisingly aggressive, and with her unusual ... more

Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

A chain of restaurants known as El Pollo Loco, specializing in chicken with a Mexican twist, is a common sight in Southern California. Locally, the Fiesta Garibaldi restaurant group operates two restaurants in a similar vein: the Chicken Pa... more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12012.jpe

Lebanon was once a watchword for intractable conflict, a symbol of all the troubles plaguing the region. But before the catastrophic civil war of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the little nation was called the “Switzerland of the Middle East” more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books

