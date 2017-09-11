Cello
Catch a Chill With These Two New Nineteen Thirteen Tracks
Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more
Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nineteen Thirteen Look to the Past on ‘Music for Time Travel’
Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Early Music Now's New Season Brings World-Class Musicians to Milwaukee
Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections. The seaso.. more
Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Classical Music
Rasputina’s Melora Creager Replaces Her Stolen Identity
After several years off the road, Rasputina’s Melora Creager returns with a new approach to recording and distributing her music. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:38 PM Chris Parker Music Feature 1 Comments
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Theater
No Guitars in Nineteen Thirteen
1913 was the year of calm before the storm—the year before European civilization shattered on the battlefields of World War I. In that year an artisan in a far corner of Europe—Romania—crafted a handsome cello. The instrument survived both ... more
Dec 18, 2013 1:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO on the Road to Whitewater
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is going on a road trip to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The love affair between the MSO and UW-Whitewater, in which the orchestra provides outstanding classical music outside its usual haunts, goe... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Classical Music
Rasputina Marches On
Rasputina was born two decades ago from songwriter Melora Creager's vision of a cello-driven rock act of women clad in Victorian corsets and bloomers. The band was at once elegant, dramatic and surprisingly aggressive, and with her unusual ... more
Aug 10, 2011 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
El Rey del Pollo’s Chicken With a Mexican Twist
A chain of restaurants known as El Pollo Loco, specializing in chicken with a Mexican twist, is a common sight in Southern California. Locally, the Fiesta Garibaldi restaurant group operates two restaurants in a similar vein: the Chicken Pa... more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Spirit of the Phoenix: Beirut and the Story of Lebanon (Lawrence Hill Books), by Tim Llewellyn
Lebanon was once a watchword for intractable conflict, a symbol of all the troubles plaguing the region. But before the catastrophic civil war of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the little nation was called the “Switzerland of the Middle East” more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books