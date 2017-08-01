RSS

Center Street Daze

Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

MPower Theater Group has been commissioned by New Black Fest to present HANDS UP. They’re looking to contribute to the nationwide conversation about police and others targeting non-whites. From the press release: “ The New Black Fest commissio.. more

Dec 12, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Riverwest neighborhood gathers for one of the year's last big street festivals this Saturday at the annual Center Street Daze festival between... more

Sep 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Riverwest neighborhood gathers for one last street party this Saturday at the annual Center Street Daze festival between Humboldt and Holton. Attractions include live music, dodge ball, an outdoor billiards tournament and a classic more

Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

