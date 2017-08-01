Center Street Daze
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 3-9, 2017
Riverwest celebrates with one of Milwaukee’s most underrated street festivals, while the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off. more
Aug 1, 2017 12:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 4-10
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Auditions for HANDS UP
MPower Theater Group has been commissioned by New Black Fest to present HANDS UP. They’re looking to contribute to the nationwide conversation about police and others targeting non-whites. From the press release: “ The New Black Fest commissio.. more
Dec 12, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: July 30 - Aug. 6
The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Center Street Daze
The Riverwest neighborhood gathers for one of the year's last big street festivals this Saturday at the annual Center Street Daze festival between... more
Sep 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Center Street Daze
The Riverwest neighborhood gathers for one last street party this Saturday at the annual Center Street Daze festival between Humboldt and Holton. Attractions include live music, dodge ball, an outdoor billiards tournament and a classic more
Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee