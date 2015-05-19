RSS
Centro Cafã©
From Pasta to Pizza
Centro Café in Riverwest is a beacon of Italian food made with locally produced ingredients. more
May 19, 2015 8:46 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Goodbye and Hello: Richard Cox, who led Neighborhood House of Milwaukee for the past six years, was honored with a retirement party at the Tripoli Shrine Center more
Aug 6, 2014 10:05 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee Empty Bowls
Milwaukee Empty Bowls may have changed its location, but the annual fundraiser’s message and mission remain the same: to heighten awareness for hunger-related issues and raise funds for worthy community organizations committed to fighting t... more
Oct 3, 2013 12:29 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!