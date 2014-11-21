RSS

Ceremony

aroundmke_holidazzletreelighting_bayshoretowncenter.jpg.jpe

Glendale’s BayshoreTown Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with itsannual Holidazzletree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjo.. more

Nov 21, 2014 9:02 PM Around MKE

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more

Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Music Feature

blogimage10973.jpe

On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e , the former slam poet’s fire-and-brimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES