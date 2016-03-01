Chamber
An Inspired Evening at the Zelazo Center
Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happening: Present Music
In the latest installment of Present Music’s In the Chamber series, Feb. 25-27, concertgoers are invited to four venues ideal for the intimacy inherent to the genre. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:30 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature
Ensemble Caprice Brings ‘Salsa Baroque’ to Milwaukee
Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more
Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
