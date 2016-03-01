RSS

Chamber

classicalreview_presentmusic_c.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Classical Music

twim_lotus.jpg.jpe

Cesar Millan shares his philosophy on dog training, while Milwaukee rockers WORK release their livewire debut album. more

Feb 23, 2016 4:03 PM This Week in Milwaukee

chamber.jpg.jpe

In the latest installment of Present Music’s In the Chamber series, Feb. 25-27, concertgoers are invited to four venues ideal for the intimacy inherent to the genre. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:30 PM Classical Music

sheetmusic01.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more

Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM A&E Feature

a&e.jpg.jpe

Early Music Now (EMN) begins its 26th season with the spicy dance rhythms of Ensemble Caprice’s “Salsa Baroque,” a program of music by Latin American and Spanish Baroque composers... more

Oct 2, 2012 9:55 AM A&E Feature

blogimage34.jpe

Also opening tonight is the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of playwright Joa King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES