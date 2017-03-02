Change.Org
This Week on The Disclaimer: This is Why People Hate Commercial Radio
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a radio practice that has us scratching our heads. If you've listened to V100.7 at all over the las.. more
Mar 2, 2017 6:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Idiotic Campaign to Replace Milwaukee's Flag
This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more
Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
EDM Fans are Petitioning to Remove Paris Hilton From Summerfest
Mar 26, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. The more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Offspring
The Offspring are one of the most successful punk bands of all time, largely because they’ve always had an ear for the times. During a period when their California punk peers were rigidly committed to Bad Religion’s playbook, the more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee