RSS

Change.Org

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a radio practice that has us scratching our heads. If you've listened to V100.7 at all over the las.. more

Mar 2, 2017 6:48 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer: All hands on deck! Some guy with a podcast insulted a historic symbol of our city’s roots, values and traditions, so we as a city must come together and respond by… washing our hands of that symbol? Is Milwaukee really.. more

Jun 4, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

onmusic_hilton.jpg.jpe

Paris Hilton / Facebook

Mar 26, 2015 4:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

blogimage13527.jpe

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. The more

Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11697.jpe

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11434.jpe

The Offspring are one of the most successful punk bands of all time, largely because they’ve always had an ear for the times. During a period when their California punk peers were rigidly committed to Bad Religion’s playbook, the more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES